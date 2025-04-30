Federal election results should motivate Conservatives to 'soul search': Houston

Photo: The Canadian Press Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston arrives at the first ministers meeting, in Ottawa, March 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative premier says the results of the federal election should prompt some “soul searching” by the national Conservative party.

The Conservatives won just one of 11 seats in Nova Scotia and took only seven of Atlantic Canada’s 32 seats in Monday’s vote, which returned the Liberals to power for a fourth consecutive mandate.

Premier Tim Houston told reporters today he thinks the election results indicate that the Conservatives are great at pushing people away and “not so good at pulling people in.”

Houston says there should be some reflection on what it means to be Conservative, adding there are “many shades of blue.”

As well, the premier says media reports about a rift between him and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are accurate.

Houston is also dismissing speculation he’s interested in the federal Conservative leadership, saying he is focused on his job as premier of Nova Scotia.