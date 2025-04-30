Trump says he'll meet with Carney at the White House 'within the next week'

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jose Luis Magana

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week."

Carney and Trump spoke on the phone Tuesday and the president described the prime minister as a very nice gentleman.

Trumps say he expects to have a "great relationship" with Canada.

Trump weighed in on the Canadian election, calling it a tight race and saying the outcome makes it "complicated for the country."

Carney has previously said he was open to meeting with Trump if the president respects Canadian sovereignty and is open to talking about a common approach to trade.

Trump's taunts and tariffs against Canada were a key concern among voters ahead of Monday's election.