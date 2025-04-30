Hockey players' sexual assault trial shown security, phone videos

Photo: The Canadian Press A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

A young woman prosecutors allege was sexually assaulted by five hockey players in June 2018 said it was "all consensual" in a cellphone video recorded near the end of the encounter.

The video was one of several clips shown today at the trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

The five accused, who were on Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team, have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

In the video, which was taken in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018, the woman is holding a white towel against her body.

Prosecutors said in their opening submissions on Monday that the video was taken by McLeod.

Court has also seen security video from the lobby of the hotel where the encounter took place and from a bar where some of the players and the complainant were earlier that evening.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.