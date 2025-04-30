Jonathan Pedneault resigns as Green Party co-leader after party took only one seat

Photo: The Canadian Press Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault speaks to supporters on federal election night in Montreal on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Jonathan Pedneault has announced his resignation as Green Party co-leader, effective immediately.

The move comes after the party secured only one seat in the recent federal election, when fellow co-leader Elizabeth May won her riding in B.C.

The party fell to only 1.3 per cent national support and chose not to run candidates in more than 100 ridings in order to prevent Conservative wins.

The decision to pull back some candidates cost the Greens their spots in the two nationally televised debates.

The Greens also lost a seat in the House of Commons when Mike Morrice was defeated by the Conservative candidate in Kitchener Centre by 358 votes.

Pedneault ran in the Liberal stronghold of Outremont in Montreal and finished in fifth place.