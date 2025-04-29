Carney, Trump have agreed to meet in person, PMO says after post-election call

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters on election night in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Prime Minister's Office says Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to meet in person in the near future.

An account of a phone call between the two leaders, issued today by the PMO, says Trump congratulated Carney on his federal election victory.

It adds that the two agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together — as independent, sovereign nations — for their mutual betterment.

The federal election was fought largely over which party leader could best handle Trump and his threats against Canada's economy and sovereignty.

In his victory speech, Carney pledged to unite a divided country in the face of ongoing tensions with the United States.

He promised to lead a government that represents all Canadians and said the country works when Canadians pull together.