'Reset button': Premier Moe says he'll work with Carney and push for economic change

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on following a media interview on the sidelines of the Canada Strong and Free Network annual conference in Ottawa, on Friday, April 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's willing to make a fresh start with Ottawa following Prime Minister Mark Carney's federal election win for the Liberals.

Moe told reporters Tuesday a better relationship with the new government hinges on Carney changing energy policies and promoting development.

"This is an opportunity for each one and all of us to hit the reset button, if you will, on the federal government's relationship with the province and the people of Saskatchewan," Moe said.

Moe, who congratulated all party leaders in the race, invited Carney for a meeting.

"I want to work alongside this federal government to build a strong and growing Saskatchewan," he said.

The province mostly stayed Conservative blue, except for one seat.

Liberal Buckley Belanger, a former provincial NDP cabinet minister, won his second attempt for a federal seat in Saskatchewan's northern riding.

Moe said Saskatchewan voters sent a strong message by voting for change, something Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had pitched during the campaign.

Now it's up to Carney, Moe said.

"Policies truly do matter," he said.

The premier said Saskatchewan has ideas to alter the Impact Assessment Act, known as Bill C-69. Moe and other premiers have argued the act prohibits development and overreaches into provincial authority.

He pointed to a uranium mining project that has received provincial approval but faces delays from Ottawa.

"It's not just the oil and gas industry that we are discussing here, but it's the entirety of our economy," Moe said.

He also said he wants to talk with Carney about changes to the industrial carbon pricing system. Moe has paused collecting industrial carbon levies in the provincial system, arguing it adds to the cost of goods and harms the economy. He has asked Ottawa not to impose the backstop.

"I think there is a path forward where everybody may have to give just a little bit, but it is a path forward that is workable for industry, workable for the people of the province and workable, I would hope, for the federal government," he said.

In his victory speech, Carney said he understands concerns from Alberta and Saskatchewan and is willing to work for all Canadians. He also said Canada should become an energy superpower while fighting climate change.

Moe said he liked the energy superpower idea.

"(That) would be a pretty good start to dealing with the United States as well as any other allied countries," he said.

He also joked about Carney being an Edmonton Oilers fan, calling it a "net positive." Moe is an Oilers fan.

"What I heard last night is a prime minister, and I'm hoping a Liberal Party, that isn't giving up on Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan people and the role that Saskatchewan plays in confederation," Moe said.

Asked about sentiments of Western separation, Moe said people are feeling alienated and want to be treated fairly.

"I have not in any way given up on Saskatchewan very much being a part and a productive part of the confederation of Canada," he said.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck said the new federal government needs to promote major infrastructure investment, sign a child-care agreement with Saskatchewan, restructure the federal equalization program and get Chinese tariffs on canola removed.

"We've got a moment in front of us that is going to require all of us to put on our big boy pants and get things done," Beck said.