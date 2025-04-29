Elections Canada says more than 19.5M voters cast a ballot in federal election

Photo: The Canadian Press Elections Canada signage is pictured near an advance polling station in Ottawa on Friday, April 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Elections Canada says more than 68 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.5 million people.

While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout, it did not surpass the record set in March 1958, when 79.4 per cent of eligible Canadians voted.

But the nearly 68.7 per cent turnout was the best since the 1993 federal election, which saw 69.6 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

Elections Canada says early estimates indicate 11 million people voted at their polling station or in their long-term care facility on election day.

The agency says nearly 7.3 million Canadians voted at advance polls while 1.2 million voted by special ballot.

Elections Canada does not gather demographics data so it's not clear which groups turned out to vote, but it says postelection surveys can show which groups faced barriers to voting and what can be done to address them in future elections.

The Liberal party ended the election with 43.7 per cent of the total vote and 169 seats, while the Conservative party secured 41.3 per cent of the vote and 144 seats.

The Bloc Québécois and the NDP both took 6.3 per cent of the vote, and will hold 22 and seven seats, respectively.