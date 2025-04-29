Alberta Premier Smith congratulates Carney, warns him against future 'hostile acts'

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Smith has delivered a note of congratulations, along with a sharply worded warning and a blanket condemnation, to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his new Liberal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a note of congratulations — along with a sharply worded warning and a blanket condemnation — to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his new Liberal government.

In a Tuesday morning statement, Smith urged Carney to immediately reset Ottawa's relationship with her province, accusing the Liberals of undermining Alberta’s resource-based economy for a decade.

"I will not permit the status quo to continue. Albertans are proud Canadians that want this nation to be strong, prosperous, and united, but we will no longer tolerate having our industries threatened and our resources landlocked by Ottawa," she wrote.

Smith said she will see about steps to shield Alberta from what she calls “hostile acts” from Ottawa, adding the Liberals and NDP have “demeaned and demonized Albertans” for political gain.

The Liberals were returned to power in Monday’s federal election, but it's not clear whether it will be with a minority or majority government as ballots continue to be counted.

Smith also praised Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who lost his long-held seat in Ottawa, calling him a “true friend of Alberta" who advocated for anti-tax and pro-resource policies.

"Poilievre’s vision for a safer, more affordable, united and prosperous Canada drove the policy debate in this country for the last several years and has inspired millions to see the unique potential of our nation," she wrote.

Alberta has long held a frosty relationship with Liberal governments in Ottawa.

Ahead of the election, Smith outlined a list of demands for the next prime minister, which includes scrapping the greenhouse gas emissions cap and ditching a ban on single-use plastics "so we can start using straws again."

Smith also has said she wants guarantees that pipelines can be built in every direction. She's called for net-zero electricity and vehicle targets to be shelved and for Canada's anti-greenwashing law to be repealed.

In the lead-up to the election, Smith warned of an "unprecedented national unity crisis” if her demands weren't met within six months.

Later, she said she would strike a second Fair Deal Panel — one she would dub the "What's Next" panel — to "listen to what it is that Albertans want to do in consequence."

It all comes as some, including former Reform Party founder Preston Manning, have warned of a sovereignty reckoning from Westerners frustrated by the thought of four more years of Liberal government.

Smith insists that she wants the discussion to secure a future for Alberta "within a united Canada that respects our province’s constitutional rights."

Opponents, including Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, have criticized Smith for flirting with Alberta separatism in the midst of a trade tariff war with the United States.

In a statement congratulating Carney, Nenshi said now is the time to set aside divisiveness and for Smith to work with the new federal government to help Albertans.

“Canadians are tired of endless political fighting. Spending millions on a Fair Deal panel or squabbling over plastic straws doesn't lower grocery bills, make insurance affordable, or create sustainable jobs," he said.

The first Fair Deal Panel was formed by former United Conservative premier and Smith's predecessor, Jason Kenney, shortly after he took office in 2019.

That panel was tasked with finding ways to gain leverage against Ottawa, and came back with more than two dozen recommendations, including an Alberta pension plan and replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force.

Kenney adopted neither. Five years later, Smith hasn't explicitly committed to the recommendations.