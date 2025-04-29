Doug Ford says he is focused on post-election unity, after MP accuses him of sabotage

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to focus on unity the day after the federal election, refusing to shoot back at comments from a Conservative MP calling the premier a "problem" and an opportunist.

Jamil Jivani, who won Bowmanville-Oshawa North, said in an interview with CBC on election night that Ford inserted himself in the federal campaign and Conservatives should not be taking advice from him.

During the election, Ford's campaign manager Kory Tenycke publicly slammed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's campaign for failing to pivot to focus on the tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ford chimed in to say "sometimes the truth hurts."

But Ford would not take Jivani's bait in the wake of Poilievre's loss, saying only that all Canadians have to unite against the real threat, which is the economic harm that will be caused by Trump's tariffs.

Ford also says he looks forward to working with the victors, Mark Carney's Liberals, to meet a "crucial" moment for the province and for Canada.

Ford is calling on Carney to make good on promises to help tear down internal trade barriers and speed approvals for resource development projects, including in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario.

The premier is also urging the new Liberal government to get infrastructure such as pipelines, highways and rail lines built to help Canadian goods get to market and reduce reliance on the United States.