Poilievre loses his long-held seat in Ottawa

The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has lost in the Ottawa riding of Carleton.

Preliminary results show Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy winning the riding with 50.6 per cent of the vote. Fanjoy received 42,374 votes, compared to 38,581 votes for Poilievre.

Poilievre spoke to supporters before the results were declared in his own riding, vowing to stay on as leader after the Conservative Party finished second.

“To my fellow Conservatives, we have much to celebrate. Tonight we’ve gained well over 20 seats. We got the highest share of the vote our party has received since 1988,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre first took the seat in 2004 and won it six subsequent times.