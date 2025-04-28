Castanet's live election coverage kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Canada has taken to the polls for the nation's 45th federal election and Castanet will be covering the results in real time Monday evening.

Castanet's senior reporter Wayne Moore and opinions editor Alistair Waters will be joined by former City of Kelowna city manager Ron Mattiussi for Castanet's election livestream show, kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Moore, Waters and Mattiussi will keep viewers updated with the latest results as they come in from Elections Canada, with a focus on local ridings across B.C.'s Southern Interior.