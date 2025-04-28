Elections Canada reports website outage

Photo: Elections Canada Elections Canada website is down for some users.

Getting the latest information from the Elections Canada website is a challenge for some.

"Some electors are experiencing difficulties accessing Elections Canada’s website," Elections Canada said on its social media account.

The website wasn’t down for all visiting the home page, and it’s not known what is causing the issue.

Polling stations in the Central Okanagan are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling station, check your voter card or go to the Elections Canada website and enter your postal code.

To vote, you can show a driver’s licence or any other government-issued photo identification. There are other options, as well.

"To find your polling place, check your voter information card, contact your local Elections Canada office or call us at 1-800-463-6868."