Teacher identified as one of 11 killed in Vancouver festival attack

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd at a street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

A teacher-counsellor has been identified as one of the 11 people killed in a vehicle ramming at a Filipino festival in Vancouver on the weekend.

A statement from the superintendent at New Westminster school district says Kira Salim was among those who died at the Lapu Lapu Day festival on Saturday night.

Eleven people were killed and 32 others were sent to hospitals across the Lower Mainland, some of them remain in critical or serious condition.