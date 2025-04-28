257641
259847
BC News  

Teacher identified as one of 11 killed in Vancouver festival attack

Teacher killed in attack

The Canadian Press - | Story: 547185

A teacher-counsellor has been identified as one of the 11 people killed in a vehicle ramming at a Filipino festival in Vancouver on the weekend.

A statement from the superintendent at New Westminster school district says Kira Salim was among those who died at the Lapu Lapu Day festival on Saturday night.

Eleven people were killed and 32 others were sent to hospitals across the Lower Mainland, some of them remain in critical or serious condition.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News