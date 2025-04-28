Health Canada issues recalls for two separate medical devices

Photo: The Canadian Press Health Canada's offices at Tunney's Pasture, in Ottawa is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada's federal health agency has issued recalls for two separate medical devices over settings issues.

Health Canada issued a recall for specific general and plastic surgery needles manufactured between April 2024 and February 2025.

The IceSeed 1.5 CX 90 Needles which were programmed with demo settings instead of commercial settings, Boston Scientific has advised. The needles are recalled as of March 24 and users are asked to contact the manufacturer for affected products lot or serial numbers.

Health Canada also advised that the manufacturer of the data management system REMISOL Advance has identified an issue with unknown or not-entered birth dates. If a birthdate is unknown or not entered the system lists the patient as 0-years old.

People using the system who require more information are asked to contact the manufacturer, Beckman Coulter, for more information. The recall start date is April 7.