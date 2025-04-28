257641
257601
Canada News  

Unsafe sexual enhancement products seized, recalled in Canada

Unsafe sex products seized

- | Story: 547178

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a list of unauthorized sexual health promoted for sexual enhancement due to hazardous ingredients.

In a recall notice issued Monday, the government organization announced it had seized products like "Royal Honey VIP," "Herb Viagra," "Black Bull Extreme," "Alien Power Platinum 1000," and "Rhino 7 Platinum," from stores in the Lower Mainland and Ontario.

The products were, in various cases, found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil, prescription medications meant to be used under direction of a physician and which can cause serious health concerns if used inappropriately.

Anyone using these products should, Health Canada said, stop using them and consult a healthcare professional with any concerns.

In addition, report these unauthorized products to Health Canada if spotted for sale.

The full list can be found online here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Canada News