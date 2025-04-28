Unsafe sexual enhancement products seized, recalled in Canada

Photo: Health Canada An example of one of the recalled products.

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a list of unauthorized sexual health promoted for sexual enhancement due to hazardous ingredients.

In a recall notice issued Monday, the government organization announced it had seized products like "Royal Honey VIP," "Herb Viagra," "Black Bull Extreme," "Alien Power Platinum 1000," and "Rhino 7 Platinum," from stores in the Lower Mainland and Ontario.

The products were, in various cases, found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil, prescription medications meant to be used under direction of a physician and which can cause serious health concerns if used inappropriately.

Anyone using these products should, Health Canada said, stop using them and consult a healthcare professional with any concerns.

In addition, report these unauthorized products to Health Canada if spotted for sale.

The full list can be found online here.