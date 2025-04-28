New trial set to begin in former world junior hockey players' sexual assault case

Photo: The Canadian Press Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to begin today in London, Ont.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Jury selection took place last Friday and the prosecution is set to give an overview today of the evidence it expects to show over the course of the trial.

The charges against the players relate to an encounter that took place in the city in June 2018, as many of the team’s members were in town for a Hockey Canada gala.

This is a new trial, following a sudden mistrial the morning of Friday, April 25.

Court is expected to wrap up early today to allow jurors to vote in the federal election.