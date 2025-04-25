Fire trucks stolen in southern Alberta found, man facing charges

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. An Alberta man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a firehall and went on a joy ride with one of its trucks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One man is facing charges after police say two fire trucks were stolen in southern Alberta.

RCMP responded to a commercial alarm near the firehall in Champion, a village south of Calgary, when an officer saw two fire trucks speeding down a road without their lights on.

Mounties tried to stop the trucks, but they kept going.

Both trucks were later recovered.

RCMP say one suspect remains at large, and a 25-year-old man from Peace River, Alta., was arrested.

He has been charged with several offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breaching release orders.