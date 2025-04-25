242740
Fire trucks stolen in southern Alberta found, man facing charges

One man is facing charges after police say two fire trucks were stolen in southern Alberta.

RCMP responded to a commercial alarm near the firehall in Champion, a village south of Calgary, when an officer saw two fire trucks speeding down a road without their lights on.

Mounties tried to stop the trucks, but they kept going.

Both trucks were later recovered.

RCMP say one suspect remains at large, and a 25-year-old man from Peace River, Alta., was arrested.

He has been charged with several offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breaching release orders.

