Alberta doctors association warns measles will rise, ramped-up health campaign needed

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

As the number of measles cases in Alberta continues to rise, the organization representing its doctors says the government needs to ramp up public messaging and prevention.

The provincial government has reported 137 total cases since March, exceeding the most recent high of 123 cases reported in the province 25 years ago.

Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan says the numbers suggest that within weeks, that number could skyrocket to more than 1,000.

She says Alberta needs to offer regular public briefings, seriously expand public messaging and set up booster clinics in areas with low vaccination rates.

Duggan is one of many medical voices, including former chief medical health officer Dr. Mark Joffe, sounding the alarm after the public health authority issued bulletins to warn people of potential exposures.

The health ministry says the province is running a social media campaign and is working on an "expansive" print, digital and radio ad campaign about measles and the importance of getting vaccinated.