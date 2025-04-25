Manitoba plans to replace aging water bombers to improve wildfire response

Photo: The Canadian Press A CL415 water bomber performs at the Aero Gatineau Ottawa airshow in Gatineau on Sept. 16, 2023. The Manitoba government is promising three new water bombers for the wildfire service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

The Manitoba government is promising three new water bombers for the wildfire service.

Premier Wab Kinew says three newer-model Canadair planes will be in place by 2032 to replace three older planes that were built decades ago.

The province is putting $80 million aside as a down payment, with the final price tag to be determined.

Earl Simmons, head of the provincial wildfire service, says the new planes have more powerful engines, better navigation systems and more water capacity.

He says the older planes are approaching the end of their service life.

The replacements mean the province's fleet of water bombers will remain at seven.