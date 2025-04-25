Court declares mistrial in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

Photo: The Canadian Press Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alexandar Formenton, Dillon Dubé, Callan Foote are shown in court in this courtroom sketch made in London, Ont., on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

A new jury is set to be selected today in the sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team after an Ontario judge declared a mistrial days into the proceedings.

A new trial is now expected to start next week for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The trial began in London, Ont., on Wednesday and the prosecution’s first witness only briefly took the stand before testimony was put on hold for legal arguments that took place in the absence of the jury.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia brought jurors back Friday morning and informed them that they were being discharged.

She did not give them reasons for the decision.

“I am sorry to have to tell you that I have declared a mistrial in this case. As a result of that, this jury is discharged,” she said.

“Thanks very much for your attention and your service, although it was brief.”

The charges against the players relate to an encounter that took place in the city in June 2018, as many of the team’s members were in town for a Hockey Canada gala.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

About eight weeks have been set aside for the trial.