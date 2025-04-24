Conservative leader Poilievre paints picture of gloomy future under Carney as election day draws closer

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes a campaign stop in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Monday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is predicting a gloomy future of more crime and higher inflation under a Liberal government led by Mark Carney.

Poilievre began Thursday in Halifax, where he pitched a promise of change for Canadians struggling to afford life's essentials.

Federal leaders are making campaign stops across the country as election day inches closer.

Carney was slated to deliver remarks and hold a press conference Thursday in Port Moody, B.C., before heading to Winnipeg for a rally.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh planned to make an announcement in Winnipeg, then travel to Toronto for a campaign event.

In Halifax, Poilievre cited a sobering scenario produced by a little-known federal policy unit that publishes reports on trends and possible disruptions to Canadian life.

The Policy Horizons Canada report suggests that by the year 2040, people might lose faith in traditional notions of "moving up" by climbing the social and economic ladder.

The report also says a loss of belief in social mobility could make space for positive ideas — a rejection of conspicuous consumption and a new focus on policies that promote health care, housing, the environment and education for its own sake.

Poilievre said many people in Canada already feel desperate, unable to afford a home or buy a car after a decade under the federal Liberals.

Poilievre also said Thursday that if his party is elected, it will scrap Canada's electric vehicle sales quotas.

Canada has mandated that 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold must be electric by 2026; the mandate rises to 100 per cent by 2035.

Poilievre called the EV mandate a "Car-ney tax," saying it will cost consumers more and deny Canadians the right to choose what they drive.

The Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with the Conservatives in second place and the Bloc Québécois, NDP and Greens trailing behind.

Canadians will choose their next government on Monday.