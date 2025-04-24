Guilty pleas in case of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares

Photo: The Canadian Press The Calgary Courts Centre pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024.

A commercial kitchen company in Calgary has pleaded guilty to four charges after a massive E. coli outbreak at daycares led to hundreds of children falling ill.

Fueling Minds Inc. was charged in relation to the outbreak that started in September 2023.

There were least 448 infections, and 39 children and one adult were hospitalized due to severe illness.

It became the largest known outbreak in children under five.

Lawyers are to present a joint recommendation on sentencing.

Court heard prosecutors are not proceeding with charges against the company's two directors.