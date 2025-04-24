Man, 30, shot dead by police at Toronto's Pearson Airport: SIU

242740
 A 30-year-old man was shot dead by police outside Toronto's Pearson Airport on Thursday morning, officials said, in what was described as an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety.

Ontario's police watchdog said just before 7 a.m., Peel regional police were investigating a "man in distress" in an SUV at the Terminal 1 departures level.

"Officers located the man and early information received indicates he produced a firearm," the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release.

The SIU said three Peel regional police officers shot at the man.

There was no known threat to the public and no police officers were injured, the SIU said. The agency investigates all police shootings in the province.

Police had previously described the shooting as an isolated incident. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Police tape and evidence markers surrounded a dark SUV with its trunk open on the departures level Thursday morning. A yellow sheet appeared to cover a body on the sidewalk.

Pearson Airport said flights continued to operate normally despite the ongoing investigation.

The airport was rerouting passengers to enter and exit the terminal through the arrivals area.

 

