Trump floats automobile tariff increase for Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alex Brandon

U.S. President Donald Trump says at some point the automobile tariffs slapped on Canadian imports could increase while also indicating his administration is working on a deal with Canada.

Trump put 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the U.S. earlier this month, with a partial carveout for vehicles made under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

The North American automobile industry is deeply integrated, and vehicles cross between Canada and the U.S. multiple times before they are completed.

Trump says he doesn't want Canada to play any part in the American automobile industry.

The president declined to weigh in when asked about the upcoming Canadian election but Trump says he has had good conversations with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump repeated his claims that the U.S. doesn’t need anything from Canada and it should become a U.S. state.