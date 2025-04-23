259917
Defence closing arguments resume at trial of pair accused in OPP officer killing

Defence lawyers are continuing their closing arguments today in the trial of two people accused of the shooting death of a provincial police officer more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer's death, and both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have argued that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

McKenzie's lawyer has tried to cast doubt on the Crown's arguments, saying some witnesses' descriptions of the shooter did not match his client's appearance at the time.

The defence for Stewart-Sperry is set to provide closing remarks today, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations later this week.

 

