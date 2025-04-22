Alberta reports 29 new cases of measles, bringing total to 118

Photo: The Canadian Press An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025. Health officials in Alberta are reporting 29 new cases of measles, bringing the province's total to 118 since early March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Health officials in Alberta are reporting 29 new cases of measles, bringing the province's total to 118 since early March.

The government says many of the new cases are in Alberta's south and central zones, seven are in the north and one is in Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services says people may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease at three medical clinics in the Edmonton area earlier this month.

The health authority says people may have been exposed at the Kinder Care Medical Clinic in Edmonton on April 10, the Ross Creek Medical Imaging Clinic in Fort Saskatchewan on April 11, and the ROKband Pediatric Headshape Clinic in Edmonton on April 14.

A similar warning has been issued for the Peace River emergency department, where people may have been exposed to measles on April 15 and 16.

The government says all but 12 of Alberta's total cases are no longer contagious and the majority of cases involve children between five and 17 years old.

As of earlier this month, eight Albertans have been hospitalized.