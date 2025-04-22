Tories expected to release platform as federal election campaign nears its end

Photo: The Canadian Press This composite image made from three file photos shows, from left to right, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Surrey, B.C., Sunday, April 20, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 19, 2025, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Montreal, Friday, April 18, 2025.

As the federal election campaign nears its end with less than a week to go before voting day, all federal party leaders are making their last pitches to Canadians on why they deserve their vote.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to unveil his party's costed platform today, while the Liberals and NDP already released theirs over the weekend.

Four days of advance polls closed yesterday, with Elections Canada reporting record turnout on the first day with more than two-million people casting their vote.

Poilievre spent Monday in Toronto and announced a homebuilding plan, pledging to build 2.3 million homes over the next five years.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney started Monday in Charlottetown talking about his health-care plan and efforts to address Canada's shortage of primary-care providers, and then campaigned in Truro, Nova Scotia and held a rally in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh started his day in Nanaimo, B.C., where he promised to cover "essential medicines" by the end of the year in an expansion of pharmacare.