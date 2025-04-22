Jury selection set to start in former world junior hockey players' sex assault trial

Photo: The Canadian Press Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges. T

Jury selection is expected to begin today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault early last year in an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ont., in June 2018.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

All five players are expected to plead not guilty.

The charges relate to an incident that allegedly occurred as many of the team’s members were in London for a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their gold-medal win at that year’s world junior tournament.

The complainant cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.