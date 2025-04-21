Family mourns tragic death of international student hit by stray bullet in Hamilton

Photo: The Canadian Press Harsimrat Randhawa is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police in Hamilton say Randhawa, a 21-year-old college student from India, was an innocent bystander in an alleged homicide that saw her shot while standing at a city bus stop.

The cousin of an international college student killed by a stray bullet in Hamilton last week says the family is devastated by the tragic loss.

Balraj Singh says Harsimrat Randhawa’s parents cannot eat or sleep after receiving the news of their only daughter’s death.

Hamilton police say Randhawa, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student from India, was an innocent bystander killed when the occupants of one vehicle shot at another while she was waiting at a bus stop Thursday evening.

Singh says Randhawa came to Canada two years ago in search of a better life, and she wanted to open her own physiotherapy clinic after graduating from college.

He says his cousin was a very kind person who was “brilliant” in her studies.

Chintan Darji, a Mohawk College graduate who organized a vigil at the location where Randhawa was shot, said he was “heartbroken” by her death.

Police say the investigation continues and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.