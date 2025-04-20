257979
258924
Canada  

Woman injured in London, Ont., house fire dies in hospital: police

Woman dies after fire

The Canadian Press - | Story: 545688

Police say a 39-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered during a house fire in London, Ont., last week.

The London Police Service says the blaze broke out in the home on Avalon Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arriving on the scene found the woman with life-threatening injuries and took her to hospital.

Police say she has since died, but did not indicate when or share details about her identity.

The ongoing investigation involves London police, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

260285