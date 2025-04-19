Outpouring of love and support for Indian student killed by stray bullet in Hamilton

Photo: The Canadian Press Harsimrat Randhawa is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police in Hamilton say Randhawa, a 21-year-old college student from India, was an innocent bystander in an alleged homicide that saw her shot while standing at a city bus stop.

The accidental death of an international college student who was shot dead at a Hamilton bus stop Thursday evening has sparked tributes and an outpouring of love and sympathy.

Hamilton police say 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, who was originally from India and studying at Mohawk College, was an innocent bystander who was struck and killed by a stray bullet while waiting for a bus to get to work.

Hamilton mayor Andrea Howarth says she is “heartbroken” by the shooting, calling it a “senseless act of violence” that has devastated her city.

Howarth says she is offering her condolences to Randhawa’s family and loved ones.

The Indian consulate in Toronto says staff were “deeply saddened” by the news, adding officials are in contact with the victim’s family to offer any assistance they need.

Mohawk College President Paul Armstrong says the school is mourning the “extremely tragic” loss of its young student who was “full of promise.”

Police allege the bullet that killed Randhawa was fired from a black Mercedes SUV at a white sedan, both of which fled the area.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to share to contact them.