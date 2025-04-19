Liberals, NDP set to launch platforms today; main leaders near Toronto, Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet participate in the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The Liberals and the NDP both say they will release their costed electoral platforms today.

The documents come after advance voting began Friday with voters packing polling stations across the country.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will release his party's costed platform in Whitby, Ont., in the Greater Toronto Area where numerous seats are in play.

He will do a whistle stop later today in Newcastle, Ont., and then hold a rally in Peterborough, Ont.

The other two main party leaders are just outside Vancouver today, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh expected to release his platform in Burnaby, B.C., and then head to a rally in Victoria.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is slated to hold a news conference in Richmond.

Advance polls continue today through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.