Canada  

Liberals, NDP set to launch platforms today; main leaders near Toronto, Vancouver

Set to launch platforms

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press - | Story: 545481

The Liberals and the NDP both say they will release their costed electoral platforms today.

The documents come after advance voting began Friday with voters packing polling stations across the country.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will release his party's costed platform in Whitby, Ont., in the Greater Toronto Area where numerous seats are in play.

He will do a whistle stop later today in Newcastle, Ont., and then hold a rally in Peterborough, Ont.

The other two main party leaders are just outside Vancouver today, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh expected to release his platform in Burnaby, B.C., and then head to a rally in Victoria.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is slated to hold a news conference in Richmond.

Advance polls continue today through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

