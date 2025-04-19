Liberals, NDP release costed campaign platforms as advance voting continues

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet participate in the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The Liberals and NDP released their costed campaign platforms Saturday, with just over one week left in the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney rolled out the party's campaign commitments in Whitby, Ont., one of several battleground ridings in the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area.

The platform pledges billions in new spending and charts a major change in priorities from the party's 2021 platform under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The 65-page document shows a reversal in the proportion of operating and capital spending within the government as Carney eyes attracting and stimulating private-sector investment amid the global economic crisis prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The documents come after advance voting began Friday, with voters packing polling stations across the country.

Carney will focus his campaign on southern Ontario Saturday, making a whistle stop in Newcastle before holding a rally in Peterborough. The Liberals are trying to unseat incumbent Conservative Michelle Ferreri in the Peterborough riding.

Ferrari won in 2021 by several thousand votes but polls have suggested a closer contest this time. A third party group registered with Elections Canada to try and unseat Ferreri, under the name No More MP Ferreri.

The other two main party leaders are just outside Vancouver, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh releasing his platform in Burnaby, B.C., and then heading to a rally in Victoria.

The NDP platform promises a wealth tax on "super-rich millionaires" the party says would generate more than $22 billion a year, as well as $7 billion for mental health coverage.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is slated to hold a news conference in Richmond.

Advance polls continue today through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

