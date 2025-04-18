RCMP say woman died in mall parking lot after driver tried to dislodge vehicle

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A woman was fatally struck in a mall parking lot east of Edmonton after police say a driver hit the gas too hard trying to get off a median.

RCMP in Strathcona County say their initial investigation shows a vehicle got caught on a median in the lot at the Sherwood Park Mall on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that while trying to get unstuck, the accelerator was depressed too forcefully, causing the vehicle to strike a pedestrian.

Bystanders, and later EMS, tried to save the 60-year-old woman from Sherwood Park but police say she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say they are still investigating.

They say the thoughts of the Alberta RCMP are with the friends and family of the woman.