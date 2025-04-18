College student from India shot while waiting for bus to work: Hamilton police

Photo: The Canadian Press Harsimrat Randhawa is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police in Hamilton say Randhawa, a 21-year-old college student from India, was an innocent bystander in an alleged homicide that saw her shot while standing at a city bus stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Hamilton Police

Police in Hamilton say a 21-year-old college student from India was an innocent bystander in an alleged homicide that saw her shot while standing at a city bus stop.

Police say the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday while the student was waiting for a bus to go to work.

Officers found her with a gunshot wound to the chest, and she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have identified her as Harsimrat Randhawa and say she was studying at Mohawk College.

They allege she died when a passenger in a black Mercedes SUV fired at the occupants of a white sedan, and that both vehicles then left the area.

Police say shots were also fired into the back window of a nearby home where residents were watching TV, but no one inside was hurt.