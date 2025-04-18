High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after not returning to Vancouver halfway house

Photo: Vancouver Police A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a high-risk sex offender, Hayden McCorriston

A high-risk sex offender is now wanted Canada-wide after walking away from his downtown Vancouver halfway house on Friday after being released.

Vancouver police are searching for Hayden McCorriston, 30, who was last seen leaving his halfway house on Homer Street at 10:25 a.m.

Earlier on Friday, police had notified the community that McCorriston, who has a history of sexually assaulting strangers, had been released from custody and was living at a halfway house in the city.

"Vancouver Police believe McCorriston poses a significant risk of harm to the community and is a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence," they shared in the news release.

Police said that since he has not returned to the house, Correctional Service Canada has issued a warrant for his arrest.

McCorriston is an Indigenous man, described as standing about 5’11” in height with a slim build and a shaved head.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a black hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark blue or black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

McCorriston was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women in Burnaby and Vancouver in 2022. He is currently serving a two-year, three-month jail sentence for five counts of sexual assault, break-and-enter, failure to comply with an undertaking, assaulting a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, robbery, indecent acts, assault, and assault by choking.

Anyone who sees McCorriston is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.