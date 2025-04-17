'Freedom Convoy' organizer asks for stay of proceedings after guilty verdict

Photo: The Canadian Press Chris Barber, one of the organizers of the 2022 convoy protest in Ottawa, arrives to the courthouse to have a verdict delivered in Ottawa on Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber has asked for a stay of proceedings, two weeks after an Ontario judge found him and Tamara Lich guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa.

According to a news release from the non-profit helping his defence, Barber is arguing the proceedings should be halted because he "sought advice from lawyers, police and a Superior Court Judge" on the legality of the protest.

The application was filed a day after Barber learned Crown prosecutors were pursuing a two-year prison sentence, according to the news release from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

The organization said the application, if successful, would allow Barber to avoid jail time.

Barber and Lich were key figures and in the protest that saw hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people occupy downtown Ottawa and insist they would remain until COVID-19 public health mandates were eliminated.

In finding them guilty, the trial judge concluded the evidence showed Barber had encouraged people to join or remain at the protest, despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.