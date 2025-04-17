Former Alberta minister details allegation Premier Smith purposely misled cabinet

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Infrastructure Peter Guthrie is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

An outspoken member of Alberta's legislature, booted from the United Conservative Party caucus, is airing more detailed allegations of what he calls government deception over a health-care contract scandal.

Former cabinet minister Peter Guthrie is accusing Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange of deliberately misleading a January cabinet committee meeting.

He says there was no mention of an Alberta Health Services investigation into questionable contracts, no reference to the former CEO's allegations of political meddling, and no indication the auditor general had been notified at the time.

Still, Guthrie says the meeting resulted in the provincial health authority's board being dismissed by government.

LaGrange says Guthrie's got it wrong, and the meeting was about enabling the appointment of a new CEO to replace Athana Mentzelopoulos, the fired head of AHS who is suing the government for wrongful dismissal.

Smith has denied any wrongdoing, insisting her government is fully cooperating with multiple investigations, which include probes by the auditor general and the RCMP.