Alberta pauses some of its fight-back plan against the U.S. amid tariff dispute

Photo: The Canadian Press Dale Nally shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after Nally was sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction in Edmonton on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is pausing the procurement policy it announced more than a month ago to fight U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally says since the province's retaliatory measures were first announced in early March, Trump's administration has put a hold on further tariffs.

Nally says, "in the spirit of diplomacy," Alberta has decided to pause any further escalations.

Citing a "broken trust" with America more than a month ago, Smith said Alberta would ensure the government, along with agencies, school boards, municipalities and Crown corporations, would not purchase goods and services from U.S. companies.

Nally says the province will continue with its ban on buying American liquor and video lottery terminals until a new North American free trade agreement can be renegotiated.

Earlier this week, Alberta officially kicked off an advertising campaign encouraging consumers to "buy local."