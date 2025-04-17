Rotisserie chicken stuffed with fentanyl, meth found during arrest: Kingston police

Photo: The Canadian Press A rotisserie chicken, which police allege was found stuffed with illegal substances including fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, is seen in an undated police handout photo.

Kingston police say a person who allegedly threatened staff at a local hotel is now facing multiple charges after a whole rotisserie chicken stuffed with illicit drugs was found in their belongings.

Police say they were called to the hotel on Tuesday night after someone reported that the suspect was making threats against the staff.

Police say the suspect was arrested and a search of their belongings turned up fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth – hidden inside a whole cooked chicken.

They say they also found two pellet handguns.

The 44-year-old suspect from the Greater Toronto Area was charged with uttering threats, possession of weapons dangerous to public peace and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, among other offences.

Police say the accused person had a bail hearing and was taken into custody.