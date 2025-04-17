More than 100 new measles cases reported in Ontario as total reaches 925

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign outside Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 warns residents to call ahead before visiting a doctor or hospital if they think they have the measles.

Measles has spread to 109 more people in Ontario over the last week, bringing the province’s total cases to 925 since an outbreak began in October.

Sixty-nine people have required hospitalization – that’s eight more than last week – including four in intensive care.

Measles is still predominantly infecting unvaccinated infants, children and adolescents in southwestern Ontario.

Cases in Alberta have also been climbing since March, with 83 confirmed as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Quebec is on the verge of declaring its outbreak over if no new infections are reported by Saturday.

The province says it has not recorded a new measles case since it hit 40 infections on March 18.

Measles usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs.