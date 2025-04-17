Woman, two young children missing after trying to cross border into Canada: RCMP

The RCMP say a woman and two young children are missing in the woods near the Quebec border with the United States after they were part of a group attempting to cross into Canada.
Three other people — two men and a woman — were arrested Wednesday night after crossing the border illegally near Godmanchester, Que., a small municipality that borders New York state.
RCMP Cpl. Martina Pillarova says police interviewed the three people caught and learned a woman and two young children were missing in the woods.
Officers began searching the area, located 65 kilometres southwest of Montreal, shortly after midnight.
They are being assisted by a tracking dog, a helicopter and resources from the Quebec provincial police.
Officials have reported a rise in the number of asylum seekers from the U.S. heading to the border with Canada since President Donald Trump took office in January.