Woman, two young children missing after trying to cross border into Canada: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press An aerial view shows the clear cut between the trees marking the Canadian and American border between Quebec and New York state at Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

The RCMP say a woman and two young children are missing in the woods near the Quebec border with the United States after they were part of a group attempting to cross into Canada.

Three other people — two men and a woman — were arrested Wednesday night after crossing the border illegally near Godmanchester, Que., a small municipality that borders New York state.

RCMP Cpl. Martina Pillarova says police interviewed the three people caught and learned a woman and two young children were missing in the woods.

Officers began searching the area, located 65 kilometres southwest of Montreal, shortly after midnight.

They are being assisted by a tracking dog, a helicopter and resources from the Quebec provincial police.

Officials have reported a rise in the number of asylum seekers from the U.S. heading to the border with Canada since President Donald Trump took office in January.