Alberta woman facing new animal abuse charges after horses found in distress

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say an Alberta woman with a history of animal abuse is facing new charges.

Patricia Moore is subject to a court-ordered lifetime ban from owning, caring for or being in possession of horses.

RCMP say officers searching her rural property west of Edmonton on Monday found several horses, and the animals were transported to a facility for treatment.

Moore is charged with causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breaching court orders.

The 54-year-old was found guilty in 2022 in the deaths of seven horses.

She was also convicted in 2012 of permitting horses to be in distress.

"Prohibition orders against owning or caring for animals can be an effective tool in preventing animal distress," said Alberta SPCA executive director Leanne Niblock in a statement Wednesday.

"We want to thank the RCMP for their diligent work to enforce this order and ultimately help protect animals and will continue to work to make protections for all animals even stronger."

Moore is to appear in court in Evansburg, Alta., on April 28.