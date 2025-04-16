Suspect still at large in TMU hit-and-run that injured four: Toronto police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say they're still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured four people on Toronto Metropolitan University's downtown campus Tuesday afternoon in what may have been a targeted incident.

Police were called to the scene at a pedestrian walkway on the campus just before 2 p.m., and said a driver struck four people before fleeing.

Police say two were taken to hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

On Wednesday morning, police described the investigation as "very active and ongoing" and said the suspect is still at large.

Toronto police duty Insp. Todd Jocko said in a press conference Tuesday evening that while the investigation was still in its early stages, it appeared the vehicle was intentionally targeting a specific person on the walkway.

The vehicle has been described as a dark green sedan with a smashed windshield and the licence plate DEDZ-565. Police have not provided a description of the driver.