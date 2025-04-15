Federal Court of Appeal dismisses challenge of federal firearms ban

Photo: The Canadian Press A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. on May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge of a Liberal government ban on firearms the government considers fit only for the battlefield, not for hunting or sport shooting.

The Liberals outlawed some 1,500 firearm models and variants in May 2020, meaning they could no longer be legally used, sold or imported.

The move was generally applauded by gun control advocates as a first step toward removing firearms used in mass shootings from circulation.

In October 2023, a Federal Court judge dismissed a request to strike down the ban as unlawful and beyond the scope of the powers delegated to the federal cabinet.

A not-for-profit advocacy organization, firearm owners, businesses, hunters, and recreational and sport shooters appealed the ruling.

In its decision issued today, the Federal Court of Appeal rejected the latest challenge, saying the Federal Court delivered "well-reasoned and legally sound reasons."