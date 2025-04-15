Alberta's chief medical officer out as contract ends, province looking for successor

Photo: The Canadian Press Dr. Mark Joffe speaks to the media about an E. coli outbreak linked to multiple Calgary daycares in Calgary on Sept. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta is without a chief medical officer of health, as the government says Dr. Mark Joffe's contract expired this week.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange's office says an interim replacement is to be announced shortly.

Joffe was serving in the role on an interim basis, after Premier Danielle Smith's government fired Dr. Deena Hinshaw in 2022.

Before Smith became premier, she committed to firing Hinshaw, who held the position throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaGrange's office says the minister will rely on other public health experts within government while the position is vacant.

Alberta will temporarily be without a top public health official as it experiences a growing number of measles cases.