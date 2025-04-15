Three new cases of measles reported in Alberta, including Calgary

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange provides an update in Calgary on Feb. 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta is reporting three more confirmed cases of measles, including one in Calgary.

Alberta Health Services says the individual in Calgary had visited nearby towns of Banff and Canmore while infectious earlier this month.

The health authority is warning that residents of the two towns may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease if they attended specific locations.

It says exposure areas include the Save-On-Foods in Canmore on April 6, and Banff's Lux Cinema and the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel on April 11.

Alberta has seen 77 cases of measles since the beginning of March.

The government says the majority of cases have been in children and at least eight people have been hospitalized.