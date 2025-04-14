Alberta reports 16 more cases of measles, bringing total to 74

Photo: The Canadian Press Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta chief medical officer of health, speaks to the media in Calgary on September 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta is reporting 16 more cases of measles, bringing the provincial total to 74 since the beginning of March.

The government says the new cases were reported in Alberta's central and southern zones.

Nearly all cases are in school-aged children, with 18 cases being reported in children under the age of five.

The province says 64 of the total cases have passed the point where the highly contagious disease could be transmitted to others.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Mark Joffe, warns that measles is much more serious than common childhood diseases and encourages Albertans to get vaccinated.

Provincial data shows at least eight people have been hospitalized.