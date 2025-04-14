Trump floats another pause on automobile tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Manuel Balce Ceneta

U.S. President Donald Trump floated another possible pause on automobile tariffs after 25 per cent duties were placed on vehicles and auto part imports earlier this month.

When asked about short-lived product exemptions in the Oval Office today, Trump says he is looking at something to help car companies.

He pointed specifically to companies that manufacture vehicles in Canada and Mexico.

Trump says those companies may need more time to adjust supply chains back to America.

Trump slapped tariffs on all automobile imports to the U.S. but made a partial carveout for vehicles under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade.

The North American automobile sector is deeply integrated, with vehicles crossing borders multiple times before they are a finished product.