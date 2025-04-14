'It is a next chapter': Ontario legislature set to choose first female Speaker

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP MPP for Oshawa, Jennifer French, poses for a photograph outside of her office, in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The members of Ontario's legislature are set to make history today by selecting the province's first female Speaker — but just who will take up the mantle remains to be seen.

Two members of provincial parliament have put their names forward to become the 43rd Speaker of Ontario, as Ted Arnott is set to retire after nearly seven years presiding over the legislative assembly. Electing a Speaker is the legislature's first and only order of business on the first day back after the February provincial election.

Progressive Conservative member Donna Skelly and New Democrat member Jennifer French are both bidding for the job, and are keenly aware of the significance.

For eight years, French had an office in the legislature near the Speaker's, and she would hear school groups on tours talking about how there had never been a female Speaker.

"It is a next chapter that's starting and I think all members are paying attention to that as an opportunity," she said, standing in an area of the legislature displaying portraits of the first female members of provincial parliament, the first and so far only female premier, and more.

"Really, every new session reflects the new members and so we're headed into uncertain times internationally, but we're always heading into uncertain times in that room with so many different personalities and priorities, and it would be quite remarkable to be a part of that history at this time."

French and Skelly have both previously served as deputy Speakers, and say they would bring different perspectives to the role.

Skelly, who entered politics after a 30-year career in broadcast journalism, said she wants to bring a more professional tone, with "less chaos" to question period.

"People can be passionate, but not personal," she said.

"It's important that...people outside of the chamber look at members within the chamber respectfully, but we need to earn their respect, which means we have to act like professionals and not attack each other on a personal level or do things that we wouldn't do in any other boardroom."

French, who has a background in education, said she could draw on classroom experience to preside over the legislature.

"I do have a teacher skill set, but I'm not planning to go in and wield an iron fist," she said.

"This is a lively and interesting place, and having served in opposition for so many years, sometimes the fire and the passion, it comes out. We have to get along when we need to get along, and we have to push back when we need to push back. And democracy makes noise...But I do think that I would be fair."

The vote for Speaker is one of the only times members will cast a secret ballot, making it a free vote.

But with one candidate coming from the governing party, which has a majority, Skelly is seen as the favourite.

Skelly spoke with The Canadian Press last week about her bid to become Speaker after making her pitch to the Liberal caucus. Premier Doug Ford walked by and told her, "I think we're all together."

Elected officials tend to enter politics as partisans, drawn by a particular party leader or platform, and it is not often that they're then faced with setting all of that aside.

Skelly said she realizes her relationship with the members would change, but she hopes she can bring more of them together.

"Every side, the NDP, the Liberals, the Independents, all want to be respected and they deserve to be respected," she said.

"They deserve to have their voice heard. Being able to work with people from all of the parties — and I think I have that ability — also gives members of the opposition an opportunity to get to know members of government, because they need their support if they want to get (private members' bills) through and that kind of thing, and I think that's really important."

Arnott will bid the legislature farewell after serving as Speaker since 2018, and as a member of provincial parliament since 1990. He is one of the legislature's longest-serving members.